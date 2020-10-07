Titans add Corey Davis to Reserve/COVID-19 List

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – JANUARY 19: Corey Davis #84 of the Tennessee Titans runs with the ball in the first quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 19, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The latest Titans player to go on the Reserve/COVID-19 List is wide receiver Corey Davis.

Davis joined a crowded list of players Wednesday afternoon after it was reported the Titans had an additional positive test. Earlier reports indicated two positive tests for the organization this morning, but the update this afternoon only includes the one positive case.

After two days of no positive tests, the Titans were hopeful of returning to the practice field Wednesday, but that did not happen after the latest positive test.

If the Titans are able to play the Buffalo Bills Sunday they will be extremely shorthanded at wide receiver with both Davis and Adam Humphries out with the Coronavirus.

Davis was off to a nice start for the Titans in his contract year with 15 catches for 206 yards and touchdown through three games.

The only promising news for the Titans was that AJ Brown was listed “Limited” in a projected injury report Wednesday afternoon. Brown has not played since suffering a knee injury in the opener at Denver.