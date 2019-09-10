Titans add center Hronnis Grasu

Tennessee Titans center Hroniss Grasu (52) prepares to snap the ball against the New England Patriots in the second half of a preseason NFL football game Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

The roster shuffle for the Titans Tuesday included the signing of center Hronnis Grasu to the active roster and the waiving of running back Dalyn Dawkins.

Grasu was with the Titans in the preseason, but was waived along with center Corey Levin who was claimed by the Denver Broncos.

It also may be an indication the team could be either without Kevin Pamphile for a while with a knee injury or they plan on sticking with Jamil Douglas at guard. Douglas was also the backup center until he replaced the injured Pamphile.

Grasu (6-3, 301) has 17 games of NFL experience, including 13 starts at center. He spent his first three seasons with the Chicago Bears.

It also reunites Grasu with quarterback Marcus Mariota. The two played together for 50 games at Oregon. Grasu was a 3rd round pick of the Bears 2015.