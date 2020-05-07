Titans add 14 undrafted free agents

The Titans have agreed to terms with 14 undrafted free agents. I would be lying if I said I had heard of more than a couple of them.

Jon Robinson has landed some good ones in the past including Isaiah Mack and Derick Roberson who both contributed last season.

C Aaron Brewer Texas State

LB Cale Garrett Missouri

TE Tommy Hudson Arizona State

LB Khaylan Kearse-Thomas Arizona State

T Brandon Kemp Valdosta State

WR Mason Kinsey Berry College

K Tucker McCann Missouri

T Anthony McKinney Texas Christian

RB Cameron Scarlett Stanford

NT Kobe Smith South Carolina

DT Teair Tart Florida International

WR Nick Westbrook Indiana

WR Kristian Wilkerson SE Missouri State

WR Kyle Williams Arizona State