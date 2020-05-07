Titans add 14 undrafted free agents

The Titans have agreed to terms with 14 undrafted free agents. I would be lying if I said I had heard of more than a couple of them.
Jon Robinson has landed some good ones in the past including Isaiah Mack and Derick Roberson who both contributed last season.
C Aaron Brewer Texas State
LB Cale Garrett Missouri
TE Tommy Hudson Arizona State
LB Khaylan Kearse-Thomas Arizona State
T Brandon Kemp Valdosta State
WR Mason Kinsey Berry College
K Tucker McCann Missouri
T Anthony McKinney Texas Christian
RB Cameron Scarlett Stanford
NT Kobe Smith South Carolina
DT Teair Tart Florida International
WR Nick Westbrook Indiana
WR Kristian Wilkerson SE Missouri State
WR Kyle Williams Arizona State