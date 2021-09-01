Titans add 12 players to practice squad, waive QB Matt Barkley

Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel gives instructions to his players during NFL football training camp Thursday, May 27, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (George Walker IV/The Tennessean via AP, Pool)

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- The Tennessee Titans did not practice as originally planned on Wednesday, but they did make changes to their roster, and put together most of their practice squad.

The Titans waived quarterback Matt Barkley, therefore confirming that Logan Woodside will be the team’s backup quarterback.

Meanwhile, the Titans claimed offensive lineman Corey Levin off waivers from the New York Jets. Levin was orginally drafted by the Titans in the sixth round of the 2017 NFL Draft. He played in 16 games with Tennessee, before spending time with Denver and Chicago in 2019 and New England in 2020.

In addition, the Titans have agreed to terms with 12 players for their 16-man practice squad:

DB Briean Boddy-Calhoun

S Jamal Carter

FB Tory Carter

OL Christian DiLauro

WR Dez Fitzpatrick

TE Miller Forristall

OL Derwin Gray

DL Woodrow Hamilton

LB Jan Johnson

DL Naquan Jones

WR Mason Kinsey

OL Jordan Roos