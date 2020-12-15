Titans activate rookie Kristian Fulton

Tennessee Titans cornerback Kristian Fulton warms up before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Titans 2nd round pick Krisitian Fulton was officially placed back on the teams active roster Tuesday afternoon.

Fulton has missed the last 7 games after suffering a knee injury. Prior to the injury he was playing significant snaps for the Titans on on defense and had 13 tackles and 1 interception in five games.

The Titans made the Fulton their 2nd round pick (61st overall) this year in the NFL Draft to replace Logan Ryan who they let leave in free agency. The loss of Fulton along with Adoree Jackson who has not played a single game all season has been a significant obstacle for the Titans to overcome all year, however as the playoffs approach both players appear closer than ever to getting back on the field.

Also Tuesday the Titans placed outside linebacker Tuzar Skipper on injured reserve.