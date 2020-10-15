Titans activate Jeffery Simmons off Reserve/COVID-19, among other moves

Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (98) celebrates with teammates after a sack during the first half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Titans activated defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons from the COVID – Reserve list Thursday.

Simmons was placed on the list Oct. 3rd following a positive test for COVID-19.

The Titans now have four players on the list and two practice squad players. The players are FB Khari Blasingame, WR Corey Davis, WR Adam Humphries, TE MyCole Pruitt and practice squad players WR Cameron Batson and CB Breon Borders.

In addition to this move, the Titans also designated a return for safety Dane Cruikshank. The designation allows him to practice with the team for three weeks. Cruikshank will not count toward the team’s 53-man roster until he is officially activated from injured reserve.

Finally, the team placed rookie running back Darrynton Evans on injured reserve. Evans went down in Tuesday night’s game against the Bills with an apparent hamstring injury. He will be eligible to return to the active roster after three games.