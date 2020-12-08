Titans activate Isaiah Wilson and Darrynton Evans

Sunday against Cleveland the Titans did not play a single member of their 2020 draft class, but Monday they did get two of those players back on their roster activating Isaiah Wilson and Darrynton Evans.

Wilson was the Titans first round pick and he missed the game after he was suspended by the team. It has been a troublesome season for the former Georgia star who has only played 4 snaps all season and 3 of those came in the victory formation. Wilson has had two stints on the covid list, a DUI and he was caught a party on the TSU campus he was not supposed to be it.

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel stressed they will continue to support him, “I’ve got a 20-year-old. I’ve got a 19-year-old. To think that they haven’t made mistakes, they’ve made plenty of them and so have I, and I would imagine so have a lot of other people. Love isn’t always about hugs and kisses. It’s about holding them accountable and trying to make sure that they’re doing the things that will help them and in turn help the team. I know that Jon (Robinson) and myself and the organization is committed to trying to help Isaiah (Wilson), and we’ll see where he is at this week after the suspension.”

The Titans made Evans their third round pick out of Appalachian State and he was supposed to be their third down back, but after being plagued by hamstring injuries he has managed only two carries in the teams first 12 games.

The NFL also notified the Titans Monday night it has suspended defensive lineman Teair Tart for one game stepping on an opposing player in Sunday’s game against the Browns. Tart is expected to appeal the suspension, but if he does not win he will not play against the Jaguars Sunday in Jacksonville. Tart did not register a tackle against the Browns.