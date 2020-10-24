Titans activate Cruikshank, Adoree’ Jackson won’t play Sunday

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 08: Dane Cruikshank #29 of the Tennessee Titans looks on after the first half against the Oakland Raiders at RingCentral Coliseum on December 08, 2019 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- The Tennessee Titans have activated defensive back Dane Cruikshank from Injured Reserve to the team’s active roster and will be available on Sunday.

Cornerback Adoree’ Jackson, who was ‘Designated for Return’ this week, was not activated, meaning that he will not be able to play against the Steelers.

Also on Saturday, the Titans elevated offensive lineman David Quessenberry and linebacker Daren Bates from their practice squad ahead of tomorrow’s game against the Steelers.

Both Quessenberry and Bates will revert back to the team’s practice squad following the game.

Kickoff for Titans-Steelers is noon at Nissan Stadium.