Titans activate Corey Davis from Reserve/Covid List

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Titans took another step closer to putting their COVID-19 outbreak behind them, activating wide receiver Corey Davis from the Reserve/Covid List.

Davis was one of the last players to go on the list for the Titans and it cost him both the Bills and Texans games.

Before Davis was swept up in the covid outbreak Davis was off to a strong start with 15 receptions for 206 yards and one touchdown.

Tight end MyCole Pruitt and practice squad player Breon Borders are the only two remaining players on the Reserve/Covid List for the Titans.