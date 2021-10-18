Titans activate Amani Hooker for Monday Night Football

Tennessee Titans safety Amani Hooker plays against the Chicago Bears in the first half of a preseason NFL football game Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

The Titans activated safety Amani Hooker from Injured Reserve Monday just hours before they play the high powered Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football.

The Tennessee defense will need all the help it can get against what is the highest scoring offense in the NFL this season.

Hooker has missed the Titans last four games after suffering a foot injury in the opener against the Arizona Cardinals.

The Titans also placed cornerback Kristian Fulton on Injured Reserve Monday. Fulton was ruled Out Saturday with a hamstring injury suffered against the Jaguars, but now will also miss at least the next two games as well against Kansas City and Indianapolis.