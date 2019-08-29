Titans acquire Reggie Gilbert from Green Bay

BALTIMORE, MD – AUGUST 15: Reggie Gilbert #93 of the Green Bay Packers looks on from the sideline during the second half of a preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on August 15, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Will Newton/Getty Images)

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- The Tennessee Titans get ready for their final game of the preseason in Chicago, and pending a physical, they’ll have a new addition by the weekend.

The Titans have agreed to terms with the Green Bay Packers on a trade that will send linebacker Reggie Gilbert to Nashville. In return, the Titans will send a conditional 2020 draft pick to the Packers.

While he has missed some time this preseason with a knee injury, he is expected to be ready for the season opener. He played in the Packers’ first two preseason games, and recorded four combined tackles and two sacks.

In 2018, Gilbert played in every for the Packers, recording 44 tackles (36 solo), six tackles for a loss, 2½ sacks, a fumble recovery, four quarterback hits, 15 QB pressures (No. 2 on the team) and two passes defensed while adding two tackles on special teams.

Gilbert played college football at Arizona, where he started 47 of 57 games and registered 143 tackles (89 solo), 27 tackles for a loss, 14 sacks, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

Veteran Cameron Wake and Harold Landry are likely the Titans two starting pass rushers, but there is need for talent to come in and play well in a reserve role. With Wake now 37, Gilbert will have a chance to battle Kamalei Correa and Sharif Finch for reps this season.