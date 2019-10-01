Titans accomplish list of firsts against Falcons

Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) scores a touchdown against Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones (45) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Amis)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Titans checked off a lot of season firsts in their win Sunday in Atlanta.

It was the first time they scored first, the first time they scored in the first quarter and a wide receiver scored a touchdown for the first time this season.

All great feats to finally accomplish, but starting fast has been a goal every week. You might say they were slow to start fast.

Either way, the Titans were off to the races early and it set the tone for the rest of the game.

“When you get off to a fast start, it allows you a little bit more flexibility to not have to be so perfect, and not have to play catch up,” said head coach Mike Vrabel. “You can kind of run your offense, and dictate the tempo. That was great to see.”

When the Titans started games from behind in the first three weeks, they couldn’t dictate the tempo and had to change their offensive game plan. It’s why Derrick Henry’s numbers were lower than most had anticipated and hoped. An early lead allowed the Titans to open up their playbook and run with it.

On the other side of the ball, the defense, too, deserves some credit. It was the first game they didn’t give up a touchdown first.

Both units look to use the same recipe when the Buffalo Bills come to town Sunday.