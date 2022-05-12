After posting an AFC best 12-5 record in 2021 the Tennessee Titans were rewarded with four prime time games in their 2022 schedule.

Their first game under the lights comes week two at Buffalo. This marks the fifth straight year these two teams have played and the second straight year on Monday Night Football.

In week nine they go back under the lights for Sunday Night Football against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

The last two games are a little different, both are on Thursday night. Week 11 the Titans visit Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers for a Thursday night match-up. Then in Week 17 the Titans host the Dallas Cowboys for another Thursday night game. They do get an extra day to prepare for the Cowboys since the week before they host the Houston Texans in a Saturday game on Christmas Eve.

Last year the Titans waited forever for their Bye week as the injuries piled up. There is no wait this year. This year the Titans get their week off in Week 6 of the NFL calendar.

The Titans preseason schedule starts on the road at Baltimore, but then they finish at home with games against Tom Brady and the Bucs and Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals. All of those games will be televised on News 2 WKRN-TV.