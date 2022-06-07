The great mystery around Titans 1st round pick Treylon Burks finally ended Tuesday when wide receiver coach Rob Moore revealed Burks is dealing with asthma.

Burks was seen using an inhaler when he failed to finish his first practice during mini-camp but head coach Mike Vrabel would not elaborate on Burks use of it.

Since then Burks level of participation had steadily increased until he was “unavailable” for practice Tuesday according to Vrabel, but he did not say if his absence was asthma related.

Vrabel said he is “very confident” Burks will be ready to go for training camp saying all of their players know how to prepare and they have plenty of time.

Moore says that Burks “understands what the expectations are” but he does have to learn how the Titans do things. Moore also still has high expectations for the star from Arkansas “I’m excited about Treylon and what he’s going to be able to bring to this football team he just has to get himself healthy and show everybody what he’s capable of out here on the football field”.

How much Burks can give the Titans this season and how big of an impact he can make is the next mystery for the Titans to solve. He has huge shoes to fill with AJ Brown traded to the Eagles. Moore said he simply expects Burks to contribute but his ability to learn and shorten the learning curve “have been great”.