Time running out for College Football?

The college football season could effectively be called off in the next three days according multiple reports.
Ross Dellenger and Pat Forde from Sports Illustrated report the Big 10 Presidents are meeting Sunday night and they have told the SEC and the other Power 5 conferences they are moving towards cancelling their season and would like to make a uniformed announcement later this week.
To this point the SEC, Big 10, ACC, Big 12 and Pac-12 have all moved independently in how they are handling this season under the shadow of Covid-19.
Saturday the MAC announced it was postponing the football season. That led to an unplanned meeting of conference commissioners from the Power 5 leagues Sunday morning according to reports from ESPN and CBS Sports.
A decision on the 2020 season seems to be accelerating and not in a good direction for anyone who wants to see college football.
