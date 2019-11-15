Time for the Predators to do some home cooking

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – NOVEMBER 02: Fans cheer as Matt Duchene #95 of the Nashville Predators raises his hands to celebrate a goal agains the New York Rangers during the second period at Bridgestone Arena on November 02, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- The Nashville Predators are happy to be back in Music City for the first time in almost two weeks. And maybe they’ll be able to tune things up considering their recent road trip was rough, winning just the first of four games.

The Predators offense tallied 14 goals in four games, and no one is complaining about that. Nashville is scoring 3.78 goals per game, which is 2nd best in the league, right behind the Boston Bruins.

The bigger concern right now is on defense. During that same road trip the Predators gave up 17 goals, 9 of which came in one game against the Colorado Avalanche. The Preds are 12th when it comes to goals against, giving up 3.17 a game.

So here’s the good news, it’s still early in the season and there is plenty of time for the Preds to fix their defensive woes. They will play their next five out of six games at Bridgestone Arena, with little travel involved and more time for practice.

The not so great news, the recent road trip took a hit on the Predators in the standings, tumbling to 3rd in the Central Division with 21 points, seven points behind the St. Louis Blues. So long story short, this is the time to gain some ground on their division opponents before having to go back on the road.

Another curious fact, Saturday Night in Smashville hasn’t been the biggest success dating back to last season. The Preds have more losses than wins. They will get the chance to start fresh this Saturday when they host the Chicago Blackhawks. Let the home cooking begin!