Time change for the Titans regular season finale

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill warms up before an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Likely because of playoff implications, the Titans Week 17 match-up against the Texans has been moved to a later time.

The Titans will kick off in Houston at 3:25 CT on CBS.

In addition to their game, a hand-full of other games were also moved.

Pittsburgh at Baltimore, Oakland at Denver and Indianapolis at Jacksonville were moved to the 3:25 time slot.

As it works out, each of those games have playoff implications, so the Titans won’t full know their fate until the conclusion of the late-window time slot.

Because of a Steelers loss at the Jets in Week 16, the Titans have a win-and-you’re-in set up in Houston.