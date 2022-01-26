Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- Vanderbilt baseball is inching closer to the start of a new season, and on Wednesday, head coach Tim Corbin talked to the local media about several topics, including Kumar Rocker.

The former ace went from being in the public spotlight, to staying out of the public. Rocker was drafted by the New York Mets 10th overall in the 2021 MLB Draft, however the team did not end up signing him due to injury concerns.

In the Zoom availability, Corbin was asked if there was an update on Rocker. He provided one, saying that he’s in midst of preparing for the 2022 draft.

“I expect him to be in Knoxville working out. He’s going back and forth from Knoxville to California. Based on my conversations with him, he could be playing a little bit of baseball this year, but it would be in an independent league. I’m still not sure about that,” said Corbin.

While not asked specifically about injuries, Corbin appeared to be optimistic about Rocker’s health moving forward.

“He doing well, he looks great. He looks as good as he’s ever looked in my opinion over the last four years. He’s working out very well,” said Corbin.

Corbin, who will enter his 20th season as the Vandy Boys bench boss, was always been complimentary towards Rocker during his three seasons at Vanderbilt, and continues to believe in him.

“He very much on course to be very healthy and be pitching at some point. … Unfortunate situation, but he’s made the best of it,” added Corbin.