Tiger Woods ‘awake, responsive, and recovering’ after surgery for injuries from rollover crash

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- Some good news coming out on Wednesday, regarding one of Golf’s biggest stars. According to Tiger Woods official Twitter account, he is “awake, responsive, and recovering” in a California hospital after having major surgery.

This all happening after Woods was involved in a high-speed rollover car crash near Los Angeles on Tuesday. His SUV crossed a median and veered across two lanes of road before hitting a curb, hitting a tree and landing on its side in the brush

The 45-year-old underwent a lengthy emergency surgery on his lower right leg and ankle at the Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, the statement said. The leg fractures were “comminuted,” meaning the bone was broken into more than two parts, and “open,” meaning the broken bone was exposed to open air, creating risk of an infection, Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anish Mahajan said in the statement.

Orthopedic trauma specialists inserted a rod into his tibia to stabilize both the tibia and fibula bones, stabilized the foot and ankle bones with a combination of screws and pins, and relieved pressure to the muscle and soft-tissue of his leg by surgically releasing the covering of the muscle, Mahajan said.

Woods is coming off of his fifth back surgery, but had hopes of returning to the course for the 2021 Masters Tournament in April. That will no longer happen, and his future in the game is questionable.

PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan said it’s devastating to see one of golf’s greatest players in this situation, but made sure to note that the golf community will be there to support him.

“We’re so thankful and so grateful to have read that statement last night and to know that he’s going to be okay. Because all that really matters right now is his well-being, his recovery, his family. He knows he’s got the support of everybody here. The golf world will rally around him,” said Monahan.

Woods was in California for a two-day content shoot with Golf Digest/GOLFTV after serving as host for the Genesis Invitational. The shoot involved Woods giving on-course lessons to a number of celebrities. Reports say that Woods was on his way to see NFL quarterbacks Drew Brees and Justin Herbert when the crash occurred.

The investigation on the crash in ongoing.