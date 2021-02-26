Ticket packages now available for August’s Music City Grand Prix

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- Buckle your seat belts, Nashville is getting a heavy dose of racing this Summer, including the Music City Grand Prix setting up shop August 6th-8th.

And just this week, three-day general and reserved ticket packages to the inaugural event went on sale, with single-season tickets being sold in June.

“We are extremely humbled, and appreciative of the support and enthusiasm we have received locally, nationally, and internationally around our event,” said Christian Parker, President of the Music City Grand Prix. “We know fans have been eagerly awaiting the chance to purchase tickets for this festival.”

The actual race will be staged on a temporary 2.17-mile grand prix circuit around and near the Nissan Stadium campus.

“I think it’s one of those ‘wow’ factors right? You don’t have to be a racing fan to want to participate. You don’t have to be a car buff to want to participate,” said Christian Parker, President of the Music City Grand Prix. “I think when you actually do see a car going over Korean Veterans Memorial Bridge at 200 miles per hour, that is just one of those emotional experiences that people are going to be glad they participated in.”

But it’s not just about fast cars, this event will include live music performances by top artists, best-in-class food experiences, and entertainment.

“Whether you are a family looking for a fun outing, a music lover, a foodie or a hardcore race enthusiast, there is something for everyone, with a wide variety of affordable pricing options, at the Music City Grand Prix,” added Parker.

Fans can purchase Music City Grand Prix three-day ticket packages, starting at $119, and festival add-ons at musiccitygp.com/tickets, Ticketmaster.com or by calling the Tennessee Titans’ ticket office at 615-565-4650.