THROWBACK: City weighs in on potential names for now-Titans

Most Titans fans know that the team was once the Houston Oilers, but how did the name change to become the Titans?



When the team first moved to Tennessee in 1997 they were known as the Tennesese Oilers. They played that season at the Liberty Bowl in Memphis. While, the name Oilers worked well in Houston with the obvious ties to the oil industry, it made for an odd name in Tennessee. Although the team would again be the Oilers for the 1998 season, this time played Vanderbilt University, owner Bud Adams announce in before the season that he would be changing the name before the 1999 season.



In 1999, the team was moving into is permanent home, the newly constructed Adelphia Coliseum, now known as Nissan Stadium. Adams created an advisory council to help with the creation of the new name. This list was narrowed down to 39 names.



Reportedly Fury finished as the runner-up to Titans.



Watch the video to hear many of the options and see what names were most liked and disliked.



What name would you pick if it weren’t the Titans?



Renegades

Ambush

Bandits

Blitz

Bobcats

Commandos

Hornets

Tornadoes

Copperheads

Vipers

Commanders

Conquerors

Cougars

Generals

Legends

Marauders

Knight Hawks

Pioneers

Power

Presidents

Rampage

Rapids

Rattlers/Rattlesnakes

Renegades

River Bandits

Siege

Thunder

Titans