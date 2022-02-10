Nashville, Tenn (WKRN)- The Preseason All-SEC First and Second Teams were announced on Thursday afternoon, and includes three Vanderbilt Commodores.

OF Enrique Bradfield Jr., DH/UTL Dominic Keegan and RP Nick Maldonado were all named to the first-team.

Meanwhile, Vanderbilt was picked to finish first in the SEC East, receiving nine first place votes. Ole Miss was picked as the conference’s preseason favorite, earning four votes to win the SEC championship.

Vanderbilt will open up its season at home with a three-game series against seventh-ranked Oklahoma State starting Feb. 18 at 4:30 p.m. CT.