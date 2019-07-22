Three Titans placed on Physically Unable to Perform list

Tennessee Titans defensive end Jurrell Casey (99) stretches during an organized team activity at the Titans’ NFL football training facility Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Titans will open training camp with three players on the Physically Unable to Perform list – or PUP list.

The players include defensive lineman Jurrell Casey, tight end Jonnu Smith and kicker Ryan Succop.

Additionally, rookie defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons has been placed on team’s Non-Football Injury list because his injury was sustained before he became a Titan.

Both Casey and Smith are recovering from knee injuries they suffered late last season. Succop, has been recovering from an injury this off season.

While on the PUP list, players won’t engage in training camp practices. However, each player will become eligible upon passing a physical.

The Titans training camp begins Friday. Monday, rookies, quarterbacks and players who ended the offseason injured reported to the Titans facility and all other players join the team Thursday.