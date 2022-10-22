NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Titans are gearing up for an AFC South showdown against the Colts.

The Titans defense entered the week ranked 32nd in passing yards allowed with 287.6 in 5 games. News 2 sports asked rookie CB Roger McCreary about the stat this week. He said they had to just go back to the basics.

McCreary said it’s going to be all about execution and eliminating “X-plays” to rectify those early season struggles.

“Our stats are really good, it’s just that we have to eliminate deep passes,” said McCreary said Wednesday.

Derrick Henry is just three score shy of tying the rushing touchdown record held by Earl Campbell and one touchdown behind Eddie George for total scores with 73.

“It’s always a dream come true,” said Henry ahead of Titans practice Thursday. “I remember when I was the kid looking at the TV watching Eddie run and watching Earl on NFL films and all the old film with him and you know, they are the epitome of this franchise and the running back position.”

Although there is familiarity between the Titans and the Colts, this Titans defense didn’t know until Friday whether or not Indianapolis would have their star running back Jonathan Taylor back this week.

Well it has been confirmed, so top priority is stopping JT. Kevin Byard was adamant that if Taylor was healthy he would be utilized heavily. And, historically the Titans have done a good job stopping him, limiting him to under 100 yards in their last four wins over the Colts.

“I don’t care what their run stats is, they’re going to run him the ball,” said Byard. “He’s a great athlete. Any time he gets the ball he can run for 80 so. We’ll see how it’s going to be, obviously we have to stop the run first and foremost then defend the pass when we have to defend the pass.”

Two key members of the Titans defense, Bud Dupree and Amani Hooker, will be active for Sunday’s match up against the Colts.

Unfortunately, Kyle Philips was added to the injury report with a hamstring injury and is listed as questionable for Sunday. Special teams coordinator Craig Aukerman told the media Thursday we could see Philips, who had been in a little bit of a rut at punt returner, get his job back pretty soon.

“I just talked to him again [Wednesday] that, ‘hey you can get an opportunity at any time,'” said Aukerman. “‘We want you to be back there. We want you to go out and get a big 46 yard return like you did the first’.”

With a win Sunday, the Titans will be No. 1 in the AFC South and in Mike Vrabel’s four years as head coach, the Titans are 8-0 with extra rest in the regular season.