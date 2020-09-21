‘There was no line!’: One of 7 fans at Nissan Stadium recaps experience

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — On Sunday, an NFL game between division rivals suddenly felt like a rec-league game with a handful of friends in attendance who have nothing better to do on a Wednesday night.

The major differences being the level of play and venue.

Due to restrictions as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, Nissan Stadium played host to seven lucky fans.

The Titans organization selected a few fans as part of their ‘Home Alone Sweepstakes.’

“Never again will there be an empty stadium like that for a real NFL game,” said Sydney Omweg, one of the lucky seven.

Sydney took her friend Erin who she met in college through the Best Buddies program. Sydney is a Titans season-ticket member and Erin is a life-long Titans fan.

Sydney sent News 2 video diaries of her experience at a very unique Nissan Stadium.

“Hi this is Sydney and Erin. We just got through security there was no line! We’re ready to Titan up! I’m here in our private section in our seats and currently we’re listening into the fake crowd noise in the stadium even though it’s empty.”

The Titans provided groups with a tricked-out Titans cooler filled with sandwiches, snacks, candy and all-you-can-drink soda.

As an expert in how to be a fan among limited fans, Sydney has advice for the few allowed in later in the season.

“Just be excited and try to be as loud as you can because there’s not going to be that many of us there. It definitely felt like a once in a lifetime opportunity. I think the best part of 2020 so far.”

When the Titans return home on October 4th for a meeting with the Steelers, there will be more than seven fans. Mayor John Cooper confirmed the stadium can welcome in 10 percent capacity or a little over 6,900.