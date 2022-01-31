The Titans have dropped three playoff games in a row. Those three games have produced one ugly trend, the Titans struggling to score points.



In those three games the Titans have managed only 36 points over the last 10 quarters. That’s just 3.6 per quarter and that obviously is not enough.

When looking at the “why” it becomes obvious that the Chiefs, Ravens and Bengals all did the same thing, they slowed down Derrick Henry and made Ryan Tannehill beat them and he quite obviously could not.

Here are the stats for those last 10 quarters for Tannehill & Henry

Tannehill – (43-64) 474 Yards 3 TD’s, 4 INT’s

Henry – 41-109 Yards, 2.65 Yards Per Carry, 1 TD

Henry has been the Titans best player and the catalyst to their offense. He was a one man wrecking crew in the 2019 Playoffs as he powered the Titans to wins over the Patriots and Ravens with a whopping 64 carries for 377 yards. That was 5.9 yards per carry and New England and Baltimore simply had no answer.

The Bengals, Ravens and Chiefs did.

In the 2019 Playoffs the Titans trailed the Chiefs only 21-17 at the half, but in the 2nd half Henry was held to only 3 carries for 7 yards. Those are nightmare numbers for the Titans. With Henry shut down Tannehill was only able to manage 89 yards and one score in the 2nd half and the Titans lost 35-24.

In the 2020 Playoffs the Ravens went all in to stop Henry and locked him down with only 40 yards on 18 carries. Again, nightmare numbers for the Titans and once again Tannehill could not put the team on his back and into the end zone. Tannehill went 18-26 for 165 yards, a touchdown and interception on his final pass of the game in a 20-13 loss.

13 points for an offense that averaged over 30 in the regular season. It was a bitter disappointment and Titans general manager Jon Robinson did not stand pat, he made a move to make the offense even more explosive saying goodbye to wide receiver Corey Davis and tight end Jonnu Smith and bringing in sure fire Hall of Fame receiver Julio Jones to get them over the hump.

Henry returned for the Titans playoff game with the Bengals after missing 9 games with a broken foot. While healthy he was unable to dominate the game once again as he was held to 62 yards on 20 carries. Barely 3 yards a carry. He was also stoned on a 4th and 1 and a 2 point conversion from the 1.

The Titans needed Tannehill to step up. They needed him to win the game. Instead he threw 3 interceptions, the final came with the game in his hands.

The Titans had 3rd and 5 from their own 40 yard line with only seconds to play. A completion would put them in prime position for a game winning field goal. An incomplete pass would simply mean a punt and overtime. Neither happened. Tannehill forced a pass into coverage on Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, it was tipped and intercepted leading to a game winning Bengals field goal as time expired.

It was a catastrophic mistake.

It was also the 2nd playoff game in a row that ended on a Tannehill interception.

Not just a Tannehill interception though, an interception not intended for star receiver AJ Brown or Julio Jones with the game on the line. Those are the guys the Titans brought in to win games in those critical moments, but instead Tannehill looked to his third receiver.

The pain hits a little deeper when you look to the end of the Ravens loss the year before. That also ended on a Tannehill interception and an interception not intended for AJ Brown who was streaking down the sideline. In that case he threw to little Kalif Raymond who was bumped, fell and unable to make a play on the ball. Kalif Raymond was a good story, he can really run, but he is not AJ Brown.

So we have common threads. Derrick Henry gets shut down, Ryan Tannehill can not put the team on his shoulders and makes some questionable decisions with the game on the line.

The question now is what does Jon Robinson and the Titans do this time? Does he make another move to bolster Tannehill’s weapons? Do they change the structure of their offense to become less dependent on the run somehow? Do they take the drastic step of looking for another quarter? Or do they just trust Tannehill will be better when January 2023 rolls around?

Once is chance, twice is coincidence, three times is a trend and this is a trend the Titans have to turn if they want to achieve their ultimate goal. Is Ryan Tannehill capable of turning it? That is the big question and we will see if he gets a chance to answer it again.