INDIANAPOLIS, IN (WKRN)– The Tennessee Titans hit Indianapolis Sunday with a chance to move into a first place tie with the Houston Texans.

The Titans have won four of five to move to 6-5 just a game back of the 7-4 Texans who visit the New England Patriots.

The Colts are also 6-5, But they are a banged up football team and will take he field without their three best offensive weapons in Marlon Mack, TY Hilton and Eric Ebron.

“I told the team that we’re focused on the Titans, and what we have to do to function and to win a game.” said head coach Mike Vrabel, “We’re going to have 11, and we’re going to have to find a way to stop them in all three phases.”

The Colts strongest phase has been running the ball where they have averaged 144 yards per game, good for third best in the NFL.

Even with Mack out, Jonathan Williams has topped 100 yards in each of their last two games.

Offensively the The Titans also want to run the ball.

Derrick Henry has topped 150 yards in each of the last two games as the Titans have scored 35 and 42 points in a pair of wins.

Quarterback Ryan Tannehill also looks to keep his hit streak going.

He is 4-1 as the Titans starting quarterback, but 0-1 in the only road game he has played.

Vrabel likes what he has seen from the veteran QB, “I think he’s just operating and doing things decisively. He’s got a grasp of what we’re trying to do in a lot of phases.”

History is not on the Titans side, they are just 1-10 in their last 11 trips to Indianapolis and they have won only 6 of their last 33 meetings.