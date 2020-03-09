The NHL, NBA, MLB and MLS close locker room access to media over coronavirus concerns

In a rare joint statement, four major sports leagues say they will restrict access to media in locker rooms to limit the spread of coronavirus.

The statement representing Major League Baseball (MLB), Major League Soccer (MLS), the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the National Hockey League (NHL) reads, “After consultation with infectious disease and public health experts, and give then issues that can be associated with close contact in pre- and post-game settings, all team locker room and clubhouses will be open only to players and essential employees of teams and team facilities until further notice. Media access will be maintained in designated locations outside of the locker room and clubhouse setting. These temporary changes will be effective beginning with tomorrow’s games and practices.”

The new mandate will go into affect Tuesday.

The statement continues: “We will continue to closely monitor this situation and take any further steps necessary to maintain a safe and welcoming environment.”