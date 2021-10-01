The Extra Point: Westbrook-Ikhine overcomes injuries, now stepping up for Titans

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- Every week, News 2’s Kayla Anderson brings us her “Extra Point,” which goes beyond the X’s and O’s with Titans players on the 53-Man Roster.

This week she caught up with Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, who is playing a big role on offense, with injuries plaguing the wide receivers group.

Westbrook-Ikhine scored his first NFL touchdown last weekend vs. Indianapolis, and he’s expected to start in his first professional game Sunday against the Jets.

