Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- Every week, News 2’s Kayla Anderson brings us her “Extra Point,” which goes beyond the X’s and O’s with Titans players on the 53-Man Roster.

This week she introduces us to cornerback Kristian Fulton who is taking care of business on the field, emerging as CB1. Off the field, he’s a businessman, owning his own shop called ‘The Trenches,’ in North Nashville.

He explains what went behind the idea and why it is a good addition to Music City retail.