Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN) - The NFL Draft starts up on Thursday in Cleveland, OH, and like most years, there will be drama and surprises. News 2’s Kayla Anderson spoke with The Athletic's NFL Draft Analyst Dane Brugler this week to get his thoughts on how it all might unfold.

The quarterback position is a hot topic this season, with several teams wanting to take one early on. Brugler predicts five quarterbacks will be taken in the first round. They might not all work out in the end, but he said teams are willing to take the risk.