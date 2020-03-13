The day the sports died

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – MARCH 12: A lone fan exits Sprint Center after it was announced that the Big 12 basketball tournament had been cancelled due to growing concerns with the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak on March 12, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Bye bye Miss American sports.

And sports all across the world.

Right now, society is living in a weird social experiment, except it’s real and it has a name – social distancing.

No, not what millennials and Gen-Zers get accused of doing by only communicating via cell phone and limiting actual face-to-face conversations. This is a term used by public health officials to slow the spread of a highly contagious disease.

No March Madness, no College World Series, no NBA, no NHL, no MLB, no ATP, no PGA and in short – no sports. I believe there is still a Brazilian UFC fight taking place Friday night, but no fans will be in attendance. For those who have the itch, it airs on ESPN+ beginning at 2 pm CT.

We got to the point where a major conference tournament getting canceled didn’t stop you in your tracks, it was just added to the list.

The cancellations and postponements were necessary and understandable, but that doesn’t make it any easier to swallow.

As soon as Utah Jazz All-Star Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19 late Wednesday night, it was all over. Not only did it touch the sports world directly and with an athlete nonetheless, but the residual affects forced the NBA face no other option but to shut it down.

The CDC recommends anyone who has come in contact with a person who tests positive for COVID-19 within the last 10 days should quarantine themselves for two weeks.

So, that would have wiped out the entire Utah team, coaches, officials, media members, and the list goes on and on. It’s further complicated by looking at their 82-game schedule and understanding Gobert came in contact with 1/6th of the league within the last 10 days. Adam Silver acted swiftly by suspending play nearly 5 minutes after the test came back positive.

Then, fear in the sports community spread faster than the virus.

But it wasn’t just fear, the Gobert situation — and later the Gobert and Donovan Mitchell situation — alerted sports leagues across the nation that this is real and it’s not going anywhere.

So now what? Emptiness and confusion to start.

We’re all asking more questions than anyone in the world could possibly answer. From trivial matters such as what does this do for Buffalo Wildwing’s business to more important things like what does this mean for seniors in their final year of eligibility? Is it over? What does it mean for coaches who have incentives in their contracts that allow them to earn more money with a post-season appearance? What about the mid-major schools whose athletic heavily budgets rely on the money they gain from appearing in the NCAA tournament? What about advertisers? How much money is being lost and who will pay for all of this? What about arena workers? What does this mean for sports journalists whose jobs depend on the very thing that just became obsolete. For the leagues who postponed play, when will it come back?

Will it ever in 2020?

As we begin to come to terms with the reality there may be no azaleas in bloom if and when the Masters is safe to play, right now, sports fans, athletes and media are all left with the same hollow feeling.

It’s a lesson we had to learn the hard way — sports matter more to us than we ever knew.

It goes beyond a simple love of sports. I think we’re all starting to arrive at the realization we may need sports more than we thought or are even willing to admit.