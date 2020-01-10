Ravens, Jackson launch playoff run against underdog Titans

BALTIMORE (AP) — The top-seeded Baltimore Ravens have home-field advantage and Lamar Jackson on their side when they open their playoff run against the Tennessee Titans on Saturday night.

The Ravens bring a 12-game winning streak and the most productive offense in the NFL into the game following a bye last week. The Titans advanced by beating New England 20-13 in the wild-card round.

Tennessee’s hope of pulling off another upset rests upon keeping Jackson in check. Jackson ran for 1,206 yards and threw 36 touchdown passes in the regular season. Tennessee will counter with NFL rushing leader Derrick Henry. He throttled the Patriots for 182 yards on the ground.