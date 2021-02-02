Patriots owner to fly 76 healthcare workers on team plane to Super Bowl LV

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – APRIL 02: The New England Patriots plane delivers N95 masks from Shenzhen, China to Logan International Airport to slow the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak on April 02, 2020 in Boston, Massachusetts. New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and his son Patriots President Jonathan Kraft partnered with Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker to ship the masks which will be split between Massachusetts and New York. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WWLP) – New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft invited 76 vaccinated healthcare workers on an all-expenses-paid trip to Super Bowl LV in Tampa, Florida on February 7.

“What are you guys doing this weekend?” Kraft asked a group of frontline workers during a virtual call. “Would you like to go to the Super Bowl?”

Kraft told the stunned healthcare workers it was just “a small way to say thank you” for “putting your lives on the line.”

As guests of the Kraft family, 76 healthcare 𝗦𝗨𝗣𝗘𝗥heroes are 𝗦𝗨𝗣𝗘𝗥 Bowl bound.



Earlier this week, Robert Kraft called to personally invite some of these heroes and thank them for their work fighting COVID-19. — New England Patriots (@Patriots) February 2, 2021

The 76 health workers will represent all six New England states and the mission of the trip is to recognize and thank a representative group of the countless healthcare superheroes in New England, and to celebrate and spread the important message of getting vaccinated.

The healthcare workers selected for this trip will also receive transportation from Gillette Stadium to Logan Airport with a police escort, a ticket to the NFL TikTok Tailgate concert headlined by Miley Cyrus exclusively for vaccinated healthcare workers, a two-night complimentary hotel stay, a Patriots gift bag, a $100 VISA gift card to spend at Raymond James Stadium and ground transportation in Tampa.

Out of the 76 healthcare workers who are going, two are Baystate Health employees, Dr. Sarah Haessler and Stephen Boyle, Sr. who are vaccinated against COVID-19.

Dr. Haessler is a hospital epidemiologist and infectious disease physician, while Boyle is the director of hospitality.

They will fly roundtrip on the Patriots’ team plane and be greeted by Robert Kraft when they arrive in Tampa on Sunday.

“It’s an honor for us to celebrate these healthcare workers by giving them a well-deserved break for a day and an opportunity to enjoy the Super Bowl, a reality that is only made possible because of the vaccines. We hope that in doing so, others are also encouraged to get vaccinated as they are able. Once again, we want to say thank you from the bottom of our hearts to all of the healthcare heroes who have risked their well-being to ensure ours. They are truly superheroes to us,” said Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft.

The Kraft family offered four tickets to each of the governors outside of Massachusetts, who then selected healthcare superheroes from their respective states, for a total of 20 individuals representing Connecticut, Maine, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Vermont.

The remaining tickets were distributed to many of the not-for-profit hospitals throughout the Commonwealth of Massachusetts that continue to care for COVID-19 patients.

All attending healthcare workers have been fully vaccinated no later than January 24, or 14 days prior to travel.