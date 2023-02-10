In the wake of Damar Hamlin’s frightening on-field collapse after suffering from cardiac arrest and having his heartbeat restored on the field by medical staff, the National Football League gave a stadium tour of its health and safety protocols at the site of this weekend’s Super Bowl in Arizona.

The NFL’s Chief Medical Officer Allen Sills said, as horrible as it was to watch the Buffalo Bills’ safety’s injury, he knew the medical staff was well trained and could handle the situation.

During the media tour inside State Farm Stadium, Sills also showed off the league’s state-of-the-art concussion detention protocols, where medical staff can pull players from games due to possible head injury.

The NFL also showed off the various areas in the stadium where anyone injured would be taken, including a pop-up tent where doctors can examine players without the distraction of the crowd