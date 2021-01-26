‘I’m so excited’: Chiefs Kingdom living in Tampa area ready for Super Bowl

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — Chiefs Kingdom extends well beyond Kansas and Missouri. There are plenty of fans in Tampa, Florida, where the Chiefs will meet the Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV.

One Arrowhead South group has 13 chapters in Florida, Texas and Alabama made up of 3,700 members.

Clayton Watts was born in Kansas and now lives in Pinellas Park, Florida. FOX4 caught up with him as he was picking up his uncle David, who’s from Kansas City, at the airport.

“He asked if it was all right to drive down, and I told him it would be cheaper to fly than to drive, and so 30 minutes later he sent me a picture of the ticket and asked me if I could pick him up at 4, so I’m on the way to grab him,” Watts said.

David plans to stay through the Super Bowl.

Watts already has fond memories of Raymond James Stadium. He was at the first Chiefs-Bucs meeting there this season.

There, he had a pretty important question for his girlfriend, Amber.

“I was waiting for a good touchdown, and on the last touchdown that they scored of that game, I proposed to her, and she said, ‘Yes,’” Watts said.

Now a Tampa resident, Sheree Jones grew up in Olathe.

A lifelong Chiefs fan, she showed FOX4 a picture of her son, Jaylon, with Dante Hall.

“I’m so excited because last Super Bowl was in Miami,” Jones said. “I wasn’t able to make that trip. It’s three hours from me. This year, it’s going to be here. I’m going to make sure I am in the vicinity of the stadium to celebrate with all my Chiefs fans.”

For former Lee’s Summit resident, Keith Brink, the last few days have been a whirlwind.

On Friday, his wife had their newest child, Kasen. They left the hospital Saturday, and Sunday they watched the Chiefs win as a family.

On Monday, Brink found out he’s one of the recipients of free Super Bowl tickets the NFL is giving to healthcare workers.

“I just found out this morning I won the ticket, and it’s been like living on a cloud right now,” Brink said. “I had to read the email like 15 times. Is this really happening? I can’t believe it.”



These three families may be more than 1,000 miles away, but they prove no matter where you go, you never leave Chiefs Kingdom.