Big Game Bound: How Chiefs plan to beat Tom Brady

TAMPA (WFLA) – Get ready for a history-making Super Bowl LV. This will be the first title game featuring just one team that entered the playoffs with a first-round bye since 2013. The last seven Super Bowls saw both contenders finish as a top-two seed in their conference.

Kansas City Chiefs Andy Reid and TB’s Bruce Arians have only coached two games against each other, with each claiming one win. Both games were three-point contests, which is interestingly the point spread on the game in which KC is favored. Arians, 68, has already insisted he won’t retire regardless of how the Super Bowl ends, joking with reporters he’s “going for two.”

In this still image from video provided by the NFL, Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, left, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians speak during Super Bowl 55 Opening Night, Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. (NFL via AP)

Former Indianapolis Colts Head Coach Chuck Pagano joined Big Game Bound Saturday afternoon to provide insight in how to play Tom Brady. Pagano was the Bears defensive coordinator last year when the Bucs lost to Chicago.

“After the bye week, they’ve been on one heck of a roll. And it’s mostly because of [Brady],” Pagano said. “You gotta do one heck of a job of trying to disguise and move your guys around and do well on first and second down, try to get him in third and long and try to get some pressure on him.”

“Wizard of Odds,” Kenny White, also joined the program Saturday. White has earned a reputation as one of the greatest oddsmakers in the business and talked about how the line was set on Chiefs vs. Bucs.

And John Telich of Fox 8 Sports in Cleveland joins the Big Game Bound team to talk about the great year the Browns had and how they can build off their first playoff win since 1994. Who can help Baker Mayfield and Miles Garrett? Go Browns!

Big Game Bound streams live on this site Sunday for a special 2-hour show at 2 p.m. eastern / 1c previewing Super Bowl LV between the Chiefs and Buccaneers.