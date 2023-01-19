INDIANAPOLIS – One of the consistent storylines of this NFL season has been just how competitive the games have been this year.

Five of the six Wild Card games last week were within one score in the fourth quarter. More of the same is expected for this weekend’s four Divisional matchups.

The round starts with the top seed in the AFC, Kansas City, hosting Jacksonville on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET. The number one seed in the NFC, Philadelphia, then hosts New York in the nightcap.

Sunday’s opening game is the week’s most anticipated game as Buffalo hosts Cincinnati. WDTN’s Jack Pohl joins host Chris Hagan on “Big Game Bound” to give the Bengals’ perspective on this marquee matchup.

Dallas and San Francisco wrap up the Divisional Playoffs on Sunday night at 6:30 p.m. ET.

This week’s show also features reports from Kansas City, New York and San Francisco. The “Son of Sweetness” Jarrett Payton picks his winner of all four games.

“Big Game Bound” streams every Thursday at 12 p.m. ET and every day in the week leading up to Super Bowl LVII in Arizona.