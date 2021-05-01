Tennessee Titans Finalize 2021 Draft Class

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- The NFL Draft wrapped up on Saturday afternoon in Cleveland, and the Tennessee Titans ended up with eight overall picks. In the end, Titans’ general manager Jon Robinson added five players on defense and three on offense.

Tennessee Titans 2021 NFL Draft Class:

Caleb Farley, CB, Virginia Tech

Dillon Radunz, OT, North Dakota State

Monty Rice, ILB, Georgia

Elijah Molden, DB, Washington

Dez Fitzpatrick, WR, Louisville

Rashad Weaver, EDGE, Pittsburgh

Racey McMath, WR, LSU

Brady Breeze, S, Oregon

Robinson had plenty of pressure on him this year, after the Titans 2020 first-round pick, Isaiah Wilson was a bust, and the rest of the draft class underwhelmed throughout the season. He thinks after this draft, the Titans are a better football team.

“These guys that we selected this weekend, we loved watching those guys play football. We loved watching – putting the tape on and watching them do a job that we are now going to hire them to do. I think they are going to add value to the football team in their various roles, and they are about what we are about with their play style and their makeup,” said Robinson.

A good amount of the players taken by the Titans in this year’s draft attended the Senior Bowl down in Mobile, Alabama. Robinson said it was beneficial to build relationships there, getting to know players better.

Robinson added, “That was certainly a great exposure for these players to go down there and see those guys live, interview every single player at the Senior Bowl, have an actual face-to-face conversation with those players. That was really, really good for us to get the information firsthand down there.”

And the one thing the Titans are always in search for- players who simply ‘love ball.’ Head coach Mike Vrabel feels like they got plenty of those guys over the last few days and he’s eager to get to work with them soon.

“We are eager to develop and try to teach players. That’s what we are in this business for, outside of winning championships. We have a time set for rookie minicamp. But as far as for whatever identity it may be, that has to be built through time in the meetings and the practice field and in games. That has to be developed,” said Vrabel.