Tennessee’s John Fulkerson returning for sixth season

Tennessee’s John Fulkerson (10) celebrates after Tennessee defeated Kentucky 81-73 in an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in Lexington, Ky. (AP Photo/James Crisp)

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- Fan favorite on Rocky Top, John Fulkerson announced Friday that he is returning to Tennessee for his sixth season, using the extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA because of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Fulkerson shared his decision on social media with this video:

Vol for Life 🧡 pic.twitter.com/TVZnCw4Fq8 — John Fulkerson (@fulkerson_john) April 16, 2021

“My path still points to Rocky Top,” Fulkerson says in the emotional video. “This opportunity is too special to walk away from.”

The Vols’ forward did not get to play in the team’s first-round NCAA tournament loss to Oregon State. At the time he was dealing with a concussion and facial fracture after taking two elbows to the face in the Vols win over Florida in the SEC tournament.

The 6-foot-9 forward has started 53 of his 54 games played. He averaged 9.5 points and 5.5 points per game this season, a dip from his junior season when he scored 13.7 points and had 5.9 rebounds per game.

Fulkerson will continue to pursue his master’s degree, having earned his undergraduate degree in May 2020.