UT cites Pruitt’s ‘failures’ in termination letter

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Leaders of the University of Tennessee announced at a press conference Monday afternoon the firing of Vols football head coach Jeremy Pruitt and several other football staff members following an investigation that began in November.

University of Tennessee president Randy Boyd and UTK chancellor Donde Plowman also announced the formal retirement of vice chancellor/director of athletics Phillip Fulmer and the double-search for a new athletics director and head football coach.

Overall, there were 10 staff members fired, including Pruitt. The firings stem from an internal investigation that began in November 2020. Information from “a very credible source” led to the launch of the university’s investigation and later the NCAA’s investigation in December. The university also hired a third-party law firm that specializes in NCAA rules.

“It was stunning. The number of people involved and the number of incidents… that’s partly what you see in the levels of the actions we’re taking today,” Chancellor Donde Plowman said during the press conference; later saying, “So these are incidents that came up during Coach Pruitt’s tenure. I can’t say much more than that about when, when they started what all they were.”

The following Vols football coaches and staff were given termination letters:

J.T. Hill, assistant director of player personnel

Taylar Hooker, assistant director of football recruiting

Chantryce Boone, assistant director of football recruiting

Danny Stiff, director of player personnel

Bethany Gunn, director of football recruiting

Larry Harold, offensive analyst/quality control coach

Rachel Bell, director of football recruiting

Shelton Felton, assistant football coach

Brian Niedermeyer, assistant football coach

Jeremy Pruitt, head football coach

The termination letters

University officials shared the following termination letters handed down to Vols football staff:

Head coach Jeremy Pruitt:

Assistant coaches:

Other staff: