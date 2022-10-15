KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Vols showed up and showed out for the first half of the rivalry game against Alabama, and continued on for the win over Alabama.

The crowd ahead of the game was impressive, with fans creating a sea of orange around town and in the stadium. A reported 102,000 fans were in the stands.

The Vols wasted no time taking the first touchdown of the game in the first five minutes of the game. Alabama made the second touchdown of the game. The second Tennessee touchdown marked Hendon Hooker tying Heath Shuler’s school record of 18 consecutive games with a passing touchdown. Jalin Hyatt made two of the three touchdowns of the first quarter. Vols lead at the end of the quarter 21-7

Tennessee fans crowd Phillip Fulmer Way before an NCAA college football game against Alabama, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)



Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel greets fans during the traditional Vol Walk before an NCAA college football game against Alabama, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

The Tennessee mascot, Davy Crockett waves the Tennessee flag as he celebrates with fans during the traditional Vol Walk before an NCAA college football game against Alabama, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)













Tennessee tight end Princeton Fant (88) gets past Alabama defensive lineman Byron Young (47) en route to a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) warms up before an NCAA college football game against Alabama, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) watches warm ups before an NCAA college football game against Alabama, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Tennessee running back Jabari Small (2) dives across the goal line for a touchdown as he’s hit by Alabama defensive back Jordan Battle (9) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Tennessee running back Jabari Small (2) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Alabama, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt (11) catches a pass for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Alabama, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Tennessee tight end Princeton Fant (88) celebrates with teammates scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Alabama, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Alabama linebacker Henry To’oTo’o (10) tries to make an interception of a pass intended for Tennessee running back Jabari Small (2) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) throws to a receiver during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Alabama Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Tennessee running back Jabari Small (2) tries to escape from an Alabama defender during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Alabama place kicker Will Reichard (16) kicks a field goal as Alabama punter James Burnip (86) holds during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Tennessee Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Tennessee tight end Princeton Fant (88) is tackled by Alabama defensive back Terrion Arnold (3) and defensive back Brian Branch (14) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Tennessee wide receiver Bru McCoy (15) tries to catch a Hail Mary pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Alabama Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Tennessee continued to bring the heat in the second quarter, picking up a second touch down after recovering a 4th down punt. Alabama picked up a 3 point field goal to start the quarter, picking up another touch down with a strong pass from Bryce Young to Ja’Corey Brooks in the end zone. out the half, leading 28-20. The Vols closed out the half, leading 28-20.

Alabama picked up the pace in the second half, with a turnover leading to a touchdown and 2 point conversion tying up the game. The tie didn’t last long with Hendon Hooker throwing a 61-yard touchdown to Hyatt, making it the first game where Hyatt has caught three touchdowns.

For the first time in the game, Alabama took the lead by a point at 35-34 with a touchdown, following a penalty call stopping a previous touchdown and a delay of game penalty. The touchdown was shortly followed by the first interception thrown by Hooker since last season, a streak that lasted 262 passes.

While Tennessee started the fourth quarter down by a point, they did not stay down long. Hooker’s pass to Hyatt for a fourth touchdown and 194 yards. Rather than attempting a field goal, the Vols lengthened their lead with a conversion to take the lead 42-35.

Another touchdown from Alabama tied the game again, quickly followed by a fumble by Hendon Hooker, which Alabama recovered to to score a second touchdown with nearly 8 minutes left in the quarter. After the extra point, Alabama led 49-42.

The game came down to the wire, with the Vols giving their best effort. With less than five minutes on the clock, the Vols were fourth down with one yard to go when a false start penalty set them back five yard. In the next play, the ball was intercepted in the end zone, where Alabama ran the ball to what seemed to be a touchdown. A pass interference flag on the play reversed the possession. Tennessee turned around and scored a touch down, landing Hyatt his fifth touchdown of the game, and interception, tying the game up once more. The energy faltered a little with Tennessee’s interception, but the fans picked up the volume as Tennessee made their comeback.

With less than a minute left in the game, Alabama attempted to gain the lead once more with an incomplete pass bringing a second down. This play saw Tennessee’s Defensive Lineman Latrell Bumpass down for a second time this game. Tension rose in the stands with the game coming down to the wire, but that didn’t stop fans from making as much noise as they could for the Vols. The third down for Alabama was brought by a throw out of bounds, with 10 yards needed to make it to first down. A pass to Jacari Brown brought the first down with around 50 yards left to the field goal.

25 seconds were left on the clock: third down and 10 came for Alabama, still trying to pull ahead. Another incomplete pass that could have been a touchdown brought fourth down. Alabama tried for a field goal to grasp the lead, but the punt swung to the right, leaving the game still tied.

Tennessee took possession back with 15 seconds and around 35 yards left to the goal. A roughly 15 yard pass left the clock on 9 seconds. Another 27 yard pass to Bru McCoy brought the Vols closer. With two seconds left on the clock, Tennessee lined up for a field goal. One final kick sent Tennessee to victory over Alabama for the first time in 15 years, 52-49, maintaining their undefeated season!