KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The University of Tennessee Volunteers have fallen in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll, but they did manage to stay on the list after Saturday’s defeat in Gainesville, Florida.

On Sunday, Sept. 17, AP placed the Vols at No. 23 on the list in week four, dropping 12 places from 11th place, where they were after week three.

The University of Florida made its season debut on the poll in week four, but still came in below the University of Tennessee. The Florida Gators made the list at No. 25, below the University of Iowa Hawkeyes.

While much of the latter half of the list has changed, there have been minimal changes in the top 10 on the list. The University of Georgia still holds first position, followed by the University of Michigan.

The University of Texas at Austin and Florida State University switched positions, with the Texas Longhorns now holding third place and the Florida State Seminoles holding fourth. These were followed by the University of Southern California (USC), Ohio State University, Pennsylvania State University, the University of Washington, the University of Notre Dame, and the University of Oregon.

This week, the University of Alabama also fell in the rankings, dropping three places from 10th to 13th place.

If the Vols hope to stay in the top 25, they will have to bring their A game against the University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA) on Saturday, Sept. 23. The Roadrunners will meet the Vols at Neyland Stadium for the matchup, scheduled to begin at 4 p.m.