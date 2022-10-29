KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee tempo seemed difficult for the Kentucky defense as the Vols took home the win with a 44-6 lead in a packed Neyland Stadium.
The connection between Hendon Hooker and Jalin Hyatt goes back to their childhood basketball days and the relationship between the two cannot be ignored. The duo accounted for a 31-yard and 55-yard touchdown.
In his second touchdown of the night, Hyatt passed the school record for single-season receiving touchdowns with 14 this year.
Defensively, the Vols were tight, with one of the biggest highlights coming from Tennessee’s Doneiko Slaughter, who had a massive hit on Will Levis, forcing an interception that was picked off by Juwan Mitchell and returned for 45-yards.
The defensive power didn’t stop there. The Vols secured two more picks by the likes of Brandon Turnage and Slaughter. Tennessee’s defense held Kentucky to 98 rushing yards and 205 total yards.
Hooker was 19-of-25 for 245 yards and three touchdowns. Hyatt finished the evening with 138 yards and two touchdowns.
Kentucky dominated the time of possession as expected, but it was no problem for the fast-paced Vols offense, Tennessee running away with a statement 44-6 victory.
The matchup marked the first time the Volunteers and Wildcats have both been ranked during the contest since 1951. Tennessee is on the road for one of the biggest tests of the season next Saturday at Georgia, with kickoff set for 2:30 p.m.