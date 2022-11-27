KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Vols football places at No. 7 in the Associated Press Top 25 college football poll after finishing their last game against Vanderbilt.

Tennessee beat Vanderbilt 56-0 in their Saturday game in Nashville. This win comes after their loss against South Carolina last week.

Tennessee was ranked No. 24 after Week 1 of the college football season. After the Vols’ win against the Pittsburgh Panthers, Tennessee went up to No. 15.

The Vols didn’t stop climbing the ranks as they took on Florida and beat them 38-33. Tennessee was soon ranked at No. 8 in the football poll. Then the Vols won against LSU for the first time since 2005, placing them at No. 6.

After a historic win from Tennessee against Alabama, the Vols came in at No. 3. Finally, the poll updated the points and found that Tennessee and Ohio State were tied at No. 2.

Tennessee stayed at No. 2 until their first loss of the season against Georgia caused their ranking to fall to No. 5. The final score was 13-27.

Finally, the Vols dropped again to No. 9 after their second loss of the season against the Gamecocks, 38-63. Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker was reported to be out for the rest of the season after tearing his ACL.

Tennessee ends their season with an overall, 10-2.