KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Volunteers dropped to No. 10 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings after their second loss of the season against South Carolina.

The fourth edition of the rankings was released Tuesday. Georgia is at No. 1, Ohio State is at No. 2, Michigan is at No. 3 and TCU is at No. 4.

Tennessee came in at No. 1 when the first rankings were released on Nov. 1, marking the first time atop the CFB rankings since the new system was instituted in 2014. The Vols dropped to fifth following a loss to the Georgia Bulldogs. Then after the loss against South Carolina, 38-63, the Vols are now at No. 10.

The Associated Press Top 25 College Football poll also dropped Tennessee from No. 5 to No. 9 in their latest poll.

The Vols will be on the road for the matchup against Vanderbilt on Nov. 26 in Nashville. Quarterback Hendon Hooker will be out for the rest of the season due to a torn ACL.

Using a variety of factors including results, strength of schedule and common opponents, the 13-member CFP Selection Committee ranks what they consider to be the top 25 teams in the country.

The top four enter the playoff with No. 1 versus No. 4 and No. 2 versus No. 3 in the semifinals. The Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl and the Playstation Fiesta Bowl will serve as this year’s semifinal games. Both games will be held on Dec. 31.

New rankings will be published each Tuesday through the conclusion of the conference championship games in the first week of December.