KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Tennessee Volunteers have entered the Associated Press College Football Top 25 poll for the first time since Week 4 of the 2020 season after an emphatic win in their season opener against Ball State.

The AP released its Top 25 rankings on Tuesday after Week 1 of the college football season with the Vols coming in at No. 24 following their 59-10 win over Ball State on Thursday, Sept. 1.

The improvement means Tennessee’s upcoming clash against No. 17-ranked Pittsburgh, known as the Johnny Majors Classic, will be one of three matchups on the Week 2 college football slate that will feature two ranked teams.

The No. 12 Florida Gators, fresh off of their upset of then No. 7 Utah, will host No. 20 Kentucky in Week 2. Ninth-ranked Baylor will travel to No. 21 BYU in the final Week 2 matchup of ranked opponents.

The Vols kicked off the second year under head coach Josh Heupel with a win over the Ball State Cardinals. Tennessee scored on their first four drives of the game and entered halftime with a 38-0 lead. Quarterback Hendon Hooker moved into a tie with Tee Martin and Bobby Scott for 10th on UT’s career passing touchdown list.

Tennessee narrowly missed out on a spot in the preseason AP Top 25 but received the most votes out of any unranked team.