Tennessee defensive back will be the first-ever Vol to wear No. 0 after NCAA rule change in April

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The NCAA made it legal in April and Tennessee Vol Bryce Thompson announced it Monday: He’ll be wearing No. 0.

In April, the NCAA Playing Rules Oversight Panel approved several rule changes, including changes to instant replay, pregame protocol, duplicate numbers — and making “0” a legal jersey number.

Junior defensive back Thompson said Monday on Twitter he will be the first Vol to ever sport the No. 0 on his jersey.

Thompson tweeted: “New Number, Same Savage.”

This number change coming after the NCAA approved a rule that, “…restricts the number of teammates wearing the same jersey number to two. The rules regarding players using duplicate numbers continue to require that they play different positions and aren’t on the field at the same time. The Football Rules Committee recommended this adjustment to reduce the confusion caused by multiple players wearing the same number. Allowing more than two players with the same number has created confusion for the game officials and has made scouting opponents difficult. To respond to the popularity of single-digit numbers, players can wear “0” as a legal number.” NCAA: Greg Johnson

Thompson has had a solid outing so far in his two seasons with the Vols starting off by making the 2018 SEC All-Freshman Team and becoming a 2018 FWAA Freshman All-American, along with several other honors along the way.

He also shares the single-game school record with three interceptions in one game with eight other Vols.

