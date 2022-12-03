KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Volunteer’s offensive coordinator Alex Golesh has accepted an offer to be head coach of South Florida, according to multiple sources.

The hire was reported by Brett McMurphy and ESPN’s Chris Low.

Golesh has spent two seasons as offensive coordinator under Josh Heupel at Tennessee, and one other season on Heupel’s staff in the same role at UCF in 2020.

The Vols led the nation in total and scoring offense in the 2022 season.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

In 2021, no team in the country ran more plays per minute than Tennessee at 2.99, a sharp contrast from the 1.61 a year prior to his arrival. Listen as Golesh speaks during media day in 2021.

Golesh will enter a USF program that is in need of rebuilding following a 1-11 season.