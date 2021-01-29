Records: UT’s attorney fees top $100,000 for investigation into alleged football recruiting violations

Fulmer, Plowman and Boyd speak at press conference regarding the firing of Vols football staff including head coach Jeremy Pruitt on Jan. 18, 2021. (Photo: WATE)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The University of Tennessee has been billed just over $100,000 by Kansas-based law firm Bond, Schoeneck and King for that agency’s work in the investigation that resulted in head football coach Jeremy Pruitt’s firing.

According to records provided by the university, the law firm submitted bills for $12,876.70 in November and $93,765.15 in December. Any bills received during January have not been released.

The bills note that the fees must be paid within 30 days.

Partially redacted and using only initials as names, the bills show 7 different initials. The charges begin accruing on Nov. 19, six days after Chancellor Donde Plowman said an unidentified person reported possible NCAA recruitment violations to campus authorities.

That investigation is still ongoing.

Pruitt and nine other Tennessee coaches and staff members were fired Jan. 18 after allegations surfaced of NCAA recruiting violations. The allegations came to light as the Vols were playing the final game of the season Dec. 19 against Texas A&M.

Pruitt’s attorney Michael Lyons said “there was no evidence that Coach Pruitt was either actively involved in any alleged violations or knew they were occurring.”

“Coach Pruitt and I look forward to defending any allegation that he has engaged in any NCAA wrongdoing, as well as examining the university’s intent to disparage and destroy coach Pruitt’s reputation in an effort to avoid paying his contractual liquidated damages,” Lyons said.